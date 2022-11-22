CAMDEN, NJ. — Campbell Soup Co. has entered into a 12-year renewable power purchase agreement with Enel North America, effective July 2023.

Through the deal, Campbell Soup will acquire electricity from Enel’s Seven Cowboy wind turbine project, reducing its Scope 2 GHG emissions. The agreement supports Campbell Soup’s goal to decrease its combined Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 42% by 2030.

“Improving the sustainability of the agriculture and food value chain is important to Campbell,” said Stewart Lindsay, vice president of corporate responsibility and sustainability at Campbell Soup. “Reducing emissions is a key part of this work, and the agreement with Enel North America provides a significant step forward in meeting our science-based emissions targets.”

Energy generated from Enel’s 107 turbines at the Oklahoma site are expected to reduce nearly 191,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions annually, representing roughly 29% of Campbell Soup’s combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

