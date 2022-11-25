KANSAS CITY — Novelty has emerged as the recurrent theme in recent snack launches, in the form of both ingredients and flavors. From CBD and THC-infused cookies and chips to Cajun seasoned pretzels, snack producers are thinking outside the box to attract consumers looking for a break in product monotony.

TSUMo Snacks has partnered with pop star Snoop Dogg to launch a line of cannabis-infused onion-flavored rings, which the company likens to Funyuns. On the other end of hemp-based substances, Santte Foods has launched a line of meringue cookies infused with CBD, but not THC, which is the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Biena Snacks launched a line of gluten-free chickpea crisps in Hawaiian barbecue, Tuscan herb and sea salt flavors. For a limited time, Kettle Brand is offering seasonal kettle cooked chips in a spicy Buffalo bleu cheese flavor. Putting a twist on the classic salted pretzel, Zapp’s New Orleans Style Kettle Chips, which is a subsidiary of Utz Brands, Inc., has introduced Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix to its snack portfolio. The new pretzel line is available in Voodoo — smoky Cajun BBQ — and Jazzy Honey Mustard flavors.

Blending sweet and salty, lifestyle brand Pioneer Woman has debuted its first snack mix line, featuring Pecan Sticky Buns, Knock You Naked and Spicy Cowgirl flavors. Each mix blends a unique combination of nuts, spices, candies and baked snacks. Also cashing in on the popularity of sweet and salty bites, Quest Nutrition, a business unit of The Simply Good Foods Co., has introduced its first shareable low-carb mini peanut butter cups. Plant-based cookie brand Love + Chew partnered with Renewal Mill, an upcycled food company, to create a peanut butter chip cookie made with upcycled oat milk flour.

Some companies fully leaned into the sweet, applying innovative twists to products that already are well known. Café Valley Bakery expanded its Decadent Swirled Bundt Cake line with the addition of tiramisu, pumpkin latte and salted caramel flavors. Flowers Foods added to its Tastykake brand, introducing chocolate chocolate chip and strawberry flavored mini bundt cakes. Krispy Kreme, Inc. debuted its all new ChurrDough Collection, featuring three cinnamon sugar-flavored donut twists.