LAKE SUCCESS, NY. — Wendy P. Davidson will take over as the president and chief executive officer of The Hain Celestial Group on Jan. 1. She will replace Mark L. Schiller, who will transition to non-executive director of the board at the time.

Ms. Davidson most recently was president of the Americas for Glanbia’s Performance Nutrition business unit. Previously, Ms. Davidson served as president of Away From Home (formerly US Specialty Channels) for Kellogg Co. and held various executive roles at McCormick & Co., Inc. and Tyson Foods, Inc.

“We are excited to welcome Wendy as our new CEO,” said Dawn Zier, chair of The Hain Celestial Group’s board. “Her global CPG experience and successful track record in driving growth, reducing complexity, and developing talent are key to accelerating the transformative work that the leadership team has undertaken to launch our Hain 3.0 strategy. She is the right choice to lead Hain Celestial through its next phase of growth, and under her guidance, we look forward to the company delivering strong operating results and generating long-term shareholder value.”

Mr. Schiller assumed the role of CEO in November 2018. Prior to joining the company, he had served as chief commercial officer for Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group became a smaller, more focused company under Mr. Schiller’s leadership. During his tenure the company divested Hain Pure Protein, the Westsoy tofu, seitan and tempeh businesses, the Tilda rice brand, Arrowhead Mills and SunSpire, as well as the Dream and WestSoy dairy alternative brands.