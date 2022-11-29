TEL AVIV, ISRAEL — CSM Ingredients plans to open an innovation hub in Tel Aviv by partnering with Urika, a venture and innovation partner representing agri-food multinational companies in the Israeli ecosystem. Through the partnership CSM, an ingredient technology company, expects to collaborate with technology startups and scientific laboratories as well as generate opportunities in mergers, acquisitions and investments. The hub will collaborate with the Israeli ecosystem to discover new food ingredient technologies and improve existing ones.

“Through a collaboration with such a strategic partner our company will continue on its net positive journey to push boundaries through disruptive solutions for both the traditional and new food segments,” said Aldo Uva, chief executive officer of CSM Ingredients.

Ilanit Kabessa and Uri Weinheber, PhD, founded Urika, which offers services such as corporate innovation, multinational venture programs, early-stage investments, partnerships and technology collaborations.

“We are proud to work with CSM Ingredients and join the company’s visionary journey to the future of food technologies,” Ms. Kabessa said.