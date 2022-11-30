ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — The Barry Callebaut Group announced the groundbreaking of the company’s newest chocolate facility, located in Neemrana, India. The facility is expected to be operational in 2024 and is Barry Callebaut’s third chocolate plant in India, which will be the company’s largest chocolate producing market in Region Asia Pacific upon the facility’s completion.

“As a global leader in the chocolate industry, India is a key market for Barry Callebaut in Region Asia Pacific. Our ambition in India is to become the market leader for high-quality chocolate and cocoa products,” said Jo Thys, president of Barry Callebaut in Asia Pacific. “The creation of our third factory in India clearly displays Barry Callebaut’s confidence in this growth market and enables us to get even closer to our customers.”

The new 20,000-square-meter facility will contain assembly lines capable of producing many different chocolate and compound delivery formats, according to the company. Also included will be a warehouse and a research and development laboratory.

“India is among the fastest growing chocolate markets in the world,” said Dhruva Jyoti Sanyal, managing director for Barry Callebaut India. “Over the years, we have invested significantly in our local manufacturing and sales capabilities, which positions us well for the future. The new factory will act as a northern hub, bring us closer to customers and create opportunities for us to introduce our high-quality products and industry-leading innovations.”