DAVIS, CALIF. — Thomas J. Schaefer has been promoted to chief financial officer of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., effective Jan. 23. He will succeed Pam Haley, who is leaving the company but will remain in an advisory role to support the transition.

Mr. Schaefer has more than 20 years of experience in investments and corporate finance and is currently vice president of finance and investor relations at Arcadia. Prior to joining Arcadia in 2020, he was director of finance at Flavor Producers, a portfolio company owned by private equity firm GTCR that specialized in beverages and snacks. Earlier, he led teams, developed strategies and helped launch new products across a variety of industries, including vitamins and apparel. He began his career as an equity research analyst and later joined a Fortune 500 company where he helped lead several acquisitions and divestitures.

“TJ has played a lead role in the commercial launch of GoodWheat as well as the development of our long-term strategy known as Project Greenfield,” said Stan Jacot, chief executive officer of Arcadia. “With his industry knowledge and solid relationships throughout the organization, he has already had a huge impact as we transitioned from ag research to consumer goods, and I welcome his leadership in building the financial organization to support our future growth.”