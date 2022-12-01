LONDON — Tate & Lyle PLC named Tamsin Vine as chief human resources officer. In addition, she becomes a member of the company’s executive committee.



Ms. Vine will lead Tate & Lyle’s global human resources team and will continue to focus on evolving the company’s new culture, driving talent development, and creating a diverse and inclusive place to work.



Ms. Vine joined Tate & Lyle in November 2021 as vice president, human resources, responsible for corporate functions and organizational development and talent. Prior to joining Tate & Lyle, she spent 12 years in global roles with Sodexo in Paris, covering all aspects of people development, from recruitment to learning and leadership development, performance and talent management. Ms. Vine has also held senior positions at WorldPay and Vodafone.



“I am delighted that the strength of our human resources team means we are able to promote an internal candidate to this key role,” said Nick Hampton, chief executive, Tate & Lyle. “Tamsin has a proven track record of success, both inside and outside of Tate & Lyle, and we are delighted to welcome her to our executive team.”

Ms. Vine begins her new role on Dec. 1, 2022.



“I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead our outstanding global human resources team and to continue to build a culture at Tate & Lyle where colleagues can thrive both personally and professionally, and truly live our purpose of transforming lives through the science of food,” she said.