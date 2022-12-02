BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. debuted two new twists on its cereal flavors with Krave Double Chocolate Brownie Batter cereal and Froot Loops with Marshmallows Jumbo Snax.

“Whether fans are looking for something sweet and chocolatey to kick-off their morning, or a jumbo-sized, fruity afternoon cereal snack, these two new treats will satisfy any crunchy craving or sweet tooth,” the company said.

Krave Double Chocolate Brownie Batter cereal offers a combination of creamy and crispy with chocolatey filling and sweet cocoa notes, bursting with indulgent brownie batter flavor, Kellogg said.

Froot Loops with Marshmallows Jumbo Snax provides a sweet and citrusy flavor with a colorful and crunchy mix of Froot Loops Jumbo Snax complemented by marshmallow pieces.

“Whether parents or kids find themselves in the mood for something sweet and chocolatey or crave something fruity and crunchy, Kellogg’s Krave Double Chocolate Brownie Batter Cereal and Kellogg’s Froot Loops with Marshmallows Jumbo Snax are the perfect treat the whole family can enjoy together around the table or for an on-the-go snack,” said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg.

The new cereal and Jumbo Snax will be available at retailers nationwide starting in December. Krave Double Chocolate Brownie Batter Cereal will be sold at a suggested retail price of $4.29 for a 10.5-oz box and $5.29 for a 16.2-oz box. Suggested retail price for Froot Loops with Marshmallows Jumbo Snax will be $5.29 per 12-pouch pack.