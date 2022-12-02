MILFORD, CONN. — To celebrate National Cookie Day on Dec. 4, Subway is introducing footlong cookies for a limited time at the company’s cookie-only pop-up bakery, Cookieway. This year, Cookieway will be operating from 1-5 pm EST in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, where the footlong cookies will be available in exchange for a donation to the 501c3 Subway Cares Foundation.

“Bringing together two of Subway’s most iconic menu items — footlong subs and Subway cookies – was the only way we could top our celebration of National Cookie Day last year when we opened the first Cookieway,” said Paul Fabre, senior vice president, culinary and innovation at Subway. “We wanted to give Subway fans even more cookie to love, with flavors and ingredients that are just as craveable as the sandwiches they’re inspired by.”

The footlong cookies will come in the four following flavors:

The Subway Cookie Club: a double chocolate cookie base topped with vanilla frosting, chunks of chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia and raspberry cheesecake cookies, rainbow sprinkles, chocolate sauce and raspberry sauce.

The MexiCali: a vanilla sugar cookie base topped with dulce de leche, mole, corn nuts, a white chocolate drizzle and finished with ground coffee, Tajín and espresso chips.

The Monster: a double chocolate cookie base topped with peanut butter, peanut butter cups, Reese’s Pieces, butterscotch morsels, pretzels, chocolate sauce and white chocolate sauce.

The Great Pickle: a vanilla sugar cookie base topped with peanut butter, marshmallow crème, potato chips, bacon crumbles and dill pickles.

For those who cannot attend the Cookieway pop-up, Subway also is offering 6- and 12-pack bundles of cookies nationwide, as well as $2 off a footlong sub with the purchase of a cookie. The discounted offer is available to guests with Subway accounts who opt in for email correspondence.