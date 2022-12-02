NEW YORK — Better-for-you energy bar company Lola Snacks has signed a distribution deal with consumer brands agency CA Fortune. Through this deal, the company aims to grow from 3,000 to 15,000 points of distribution over the next 12 months. The agreement accompanies Lola Snacks’ launch of a StartEngine crowdfunding campaign to raise $1 million in the next year.

“Our products are resonating with consumers, and we believe that this growth phase attests to that,” said Mary Molina, founder and chief executive officer of Lola Snacks. “We couldn’t be more excited about the future of Lola and the incredible partners we have chosen.”

Lola bars are made using prebiotics and probiotics to support gut health, according to the company, and are available in dark chocolate cherry, dark chocolate almond, blueberry almond, cranberry almond and dark chocolate peanut butter flavors. The bars can be purchased on the company website and at select retailers nationwide.