BATESVILLE, IND. — Hillenbrand Inc. completed its acquisition of Peerless Food Equipment, a commercial food equipment and solutions provider. Peerless will be a part of the Coperion Food, Health & Nutrition Division, joining previous acquisitions LINXIS Group and Gabler Engineering. The Peerless acquisition positions Coperion to further expand its technical capabilities and offerings to better support global customers.

Integrating Peerless will provide scale and support to grow customer offerings in the food industry. Together, the companies in the division will have an expanded global footprint that leverages their respective expertise and provides opportunities to grow their portfolios, technological capabilities and further strengthen Coperion’s position in the food end market.

“We are confident Peerless will be an excellent fit within Coperion’s Food, Health & Nutrition Division, as we share the philosophy of engineering innovation and a deep commitment to customers,” said Eric Cruse, general manager, Peerless Food Equipment. “By leveraging our combined capabilities, we will be able to provide more comprehensive processing solutions, which will significantly enhance our value proposition to customers.”

The Food, Health & Nutrition Division comprises several brands, including Bakon, Coperion, Gabler Engineering, Diosna, Peerless, Shaffer, Shick Esteve, Unifiller and VMI that serve customers in more than 100 countries.

“The acquisition of Peerless builds upon recent investments at Hillenbrand,” said Kevin Buchler, president of Coperion’s Food, Health & Nutrition Division. “Strategically, the premier industrial equipment and technologies Peerless provides to customers around the world, as well as their strong reputation in the industry, will be instrumental in even further expanding Coperion’s position in the food market.”