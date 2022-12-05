EARLIMART, CALIF. — Mauro Trevisani has been named chief executive officer of Treehouse California Almonds. He will take over the role from Jonathan Meyer, a part-owner of the company and CEO since 2014, who will remain on the board of directors.

In his new role, Mr. Trevisani will oversee the company’s manufacturing of high-quality almonds and almond ingredients for its customers across 50 countries.

“Treehouse is extremely fortunate to have Mauro Trevisani joining the company as CEO,” Mr. Meyer said. “He is a proven global product development leader with a hyper focus on high-quality food ingredients that meet customer needs while maintaining respect for the planet.”

Mr. Trevisani has decades of leadership experience in the food and beverage industry, including roles such as vice president and general manager for the US division of Griffith Foods and chief operating officer for Andes Chemical Corp.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Centro Universitário FMU in Brazil and a master’s in marketing and finance from the University of Pittsburgh.