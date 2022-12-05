LOS ANGELES — Two Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV snack brands have partnered to create a new popcorn offering.

Ready-to-eat popcorn brand Popcornopolis and snacks maker Takis have introduced Popcornopolis Takis Fuego, a popcorn featuring a combination of hot chili pepper and lime dusted across non-GMO corn. The popcorn will be packaged in Popcornopolis’ cones and feature purple and red branding.

“Popcornopolis is all about delivering wildly delicious flavors and bringing a pop of joy to our consumers,” said Daniela Simpson, chief marketing officer of Popcornopolis. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Takis, expanding our flavor profiles with such an iconic brand and reaching new audiences, while providing even more consumers with a sense of delight.”

Sandra Kirkpatrick, marketing director of salty snacks at Barcel USA, a division of Grupo Bimbo, added, “At Takis, we’re always looking for new ways to disrupt the salty snacking category, and collaborating with one of the fastest-growing popcorn brands at grocery and mass retail makes Popcornopolis the ideal partner. With unique packaging and even more Fuego seasoning in each bite, we are excited to innovate in a way that we know our consumers will love.”

The new popcorn will be available at popcornopolis.com as well as at Walmart, Sam’s Club, 7-11, Target, HEB and Meier for a suggested retail price of $4.98 to $5.99.

Grupo Bimbo entered the popcorn category in

from private equity firm NexPhase Capital, LP.