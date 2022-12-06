GLENDALE, CALIF. — IHOP, a subsidiary of Dine Brands Global, Inc., announced a collaboration with General Mills, Inc. to release a new limited-edition pancake-flavored cereal. IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal – Blueberry & Syrup will begin appearing on shelves in late December and will be available at retailers nationwide in January 2023, the company said.

The cereal features small, crunchy pancake-shaped pieces with natural and artificial blueberry and syrup flavors. Each serving of IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal contains 13 grams of whole grains.

“As a leader in breakfast and pancakes, IHOP tapped another breakfast hero, General Mills, to help bring the long-awaited collaboration to life,” said Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer at IHOP. “After the viral moment in 2020, we knew guests had an appetite for an IHOP cereal. We helped create this iconic cereal in hopes that our guests would look forward to it any time of day.”

In March 2020, IHOP introduced cereal pancakes featuring General Mills’ Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms. The recent collaboration brought about a ready-to-eat cereal that provides a way “for guests to enjoy the taste of IHOP at home in a fresh, new way,” the company said.

Brianna Menning, senior brand manager of cereal innovation at General Mills, added, “At General Mills we make food the world loves by creating moments that taste good and bring joy to families everywhere. We are delighted to collaborate with IHOP and introduce the IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal to bring fun and flavor to fans across the country.”