DETROIT — Second Nature Brands has acquired the snack-maker Brownie Brittle from the private equity firm Encore Consumer Capital. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Brownie Brittle makes thin, snack size wafers embedded with a variety of inclusions. The company was founded in 2012 and is sold in a variety of retail formats, including grocery, mass, club, convenience and specialty.

The Second Nature Brands line of snacks includes such brands as Kars, Sanders and Second Nature. CapVest Partners LLP, New York, acquired the company from Palladium Equity Partners, LLC, in April.

“We have ambitious plans to become a US leader in snacks and treats and the acquisition of Brownie Brittle is an exciting step on this journey, which expands our presence into baking and unlocks a new growth stream for us,” said Victor Mehran, chief executive officer of Second Nature Brands. “It also marks our first acquisition since being acquired by our majority investor CapVest, showing how with their support we intend to grow and develop Second Nature Brands through continued investment in the brand, channel and category expansion, as well as continued focus on product quality.”