CHATHAM, ONT. — Barry Callebaut is adding liquid and molding lines, as well as enhanced dairy-free production capabilities, as part of its latest expansion in Chatham, Ont. White compound production will be added in 2023, the company said.

The Zurich, Switzerland-based chocolate maker initiated its multi-year expansion project at the Chatham plant in 2018 with an investment of $30 million for additional liquid storage capacity. An additional $70 million will have been invested in Chatham’s product portfolio and enhanced manufacturing capabilities through the 2022-23 fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2023. The ongoing investments will bring the total investment in the Chatham factory to $100 million, the company said.

“This new capacity will satisfy growing demand from both food manufacturers and gourmet customers for our compound solutions in this dynamic consumer market,” said Balaji Padmanabhan, vice president of operations and supply chain for the Americas, Barry Callebaut.