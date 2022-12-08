CHATHAM, ONT. — Barry Callebaut is adding liquid and molding lines, as well as enhanced dairy-free production capabilities, as part of its latest expansion in Chatham, Ont. White compound production will be added in 2023, the company said.
The Zurich, Switzerland-based chocolate maker initiated its multi-year expansion project at the Chatham plant in 2018 with an investment of $30 million for additional liquid storage capacity. An additional $70 million will have been invested in Chatham’s product portfolio and enhanced manufacturing capabilities through the 2022-23 fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2023. The ongoing investments will bring the total investment in the Chatham factory to $100 million, the company said.