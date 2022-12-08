EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Mondelez International, Inc. is adding to its Chips Ahoy! line with the launch of a new variety: Chewy Confetti Cake cookies.

The company said the cake-flavored chewy cookies with rainbow sprinkles were inspired by the Chips Ahoy! brand’s upcoming 60th birthday celebration.

“Our chewy cookies introduce new tastes, flavors and sensory experiences that we know Gen Z looks for, while still keeping the same, familiar Chips Ahoy! cookie quality fans of all ages have come to know and love,” said Natalie Gadbois, senior brand manager of Chips Ahoy!. “With colorful rainbow sprinkles mixed in with irresistible confetti cake flavor, Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake flavored cookies taste great on their own or can be paired with ice cream for one deliciously happy treat.”

The cookies will be available beginning in January for $4.99 for a 14.38-oz package.