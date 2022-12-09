AMSTERDAM – Corbion NV has updated its sustainability goals and now is pursuing more aggressive emission reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), the global body enabling businesses to set emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. The new goals align with the Paris Climate Agreement’s goal of limiting the rise of the average global temperature to 1.5° Celsius.

Amsterdam-based Corbion joined the SBTi in 2017 and pledged to reduce carbon dioxide emissions related to energy, key raw materials and transport by 33% per ton of product by 2030 from a 2016 base year. Corbion has updated its goals by committing to reduce Scope 1 and Scope2 greenhouse gas emissions by 38% by 2030 from a 2021 base year and by reducing Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, upstream transportation and distribution, waste generated in operations, and downstream transportation and distribution by 24% per ton of sold product by 2030 from a 2021 base year.

“The climate crisis poses a threat to virtually every aspect of civilization, our environment and the global economy,” said Olivier Rigaud, chief executive officer of Corbion. “So it is essential that we continually look for ways to reduce the impact of our businesses. At Corbion, we knew we were ahead of schedule in pursuing our initial targets, and we were still discovering more opportunities to do better, so we agreed that we would aim even higher. When it comes to reducing the impact of climate change, there is no such thing as overachieving.”

Diana Visser, senior director – sustainability at Corbion, added, “We are pleased that our revised targets have been confirmed by SBTi, and we look forward to achieving those targets as soon as possible. Corbion remains firm in its commitment to achieving net-zero value chain emissions by 2050, and we urge other stakeholders to join us in committing to like targets for the sake of our shared future.”