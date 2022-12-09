SAN FRANCISCO — Water + Flour, a restaurant known for its fresh, handmade pasta dishes, has launched a line of packaged dry-pasta products for retail. Made from North American durum semolina, Water + Flour pasta offerings include spaghetti, elbow macaroni, penne, and campanelle. All Water + Flour pasta varieties are made with certified organic grains.

The San Francisco-based company said it uses the same method employed at its restaurant to create the dry pasta retail products — a bronze-die extruding process that creates noodles with textured, porous exteriors “perfect for soaking up sauce.”

“We believe the end result is a better at-home bowl that emulates the flavor and precision of the restaurant experience,” the company said.

The branded pasta line marks the restaurant’s first consumer retail product.

“Flour + Water Foods represents extensive research and development to nail the perfect dried pasta for the home, elevated to the very high standards of one of the most celebrated pasta destinations in the country,” said Dan Nestojko, head of the company’s newly-created consumer packaged goods division. “We’re thrilled to be debuting our launch line at Whole Foods Market, a collaboration that will allow us to introduce Flour + Water Foods to our entire Northern California community.”

Water + Flour dry packaged pasta is available at Whole Foods Markets in California and through the company’s website. A four-pack of 16-oz boxes is listed on the website for $23.96, and a three-pack is listed at a retail price of $17.97.