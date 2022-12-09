STAMFORD, CONN. — Buitoni Food Co. launched two new flavors of refrigerated ravioli inspired by classic pizza toppings and Italian restaurant favorites. The new Pepperoni & Cheese Ravioli and Chicken Parmesan Ravioli offer consumers a fresh new way to savor their favorite American-Italian dishes, the company said.

Pepperoni & Cheese Ravioli combine smoky and spicy pepperoni with creamy mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Chicken Parmesan Ravioli feature seasoned breaded chicken, zesty tomato sauce and grated cheese.

“We’re excited to bring consumers a fresh take on Italian-inspired dishes that reflect the tastes and preferences of consumers here in the United States,” said Graham Corneck, president and chief executive officer of Buitoni. “Perfect for serving any time — from Sunday game day to a weeknight meal in a pinch after a busy day at work or school — these new flavors combine the ease and quality consumers expect from Buitoni with the delicious flavors of their favorite meals, all available from the comfort of their own kitchen.”

The new ravioli flavors are currently available at select Kroger, Mariano’s, Dillons, King Soopers, Fry’s, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, QFC, Smith’s, Food 4 Less, Albertson's and Safeway stores at a suggested retail price of $8.99 for each 20-oz package. Expanded distribution is slated for 2023, the company said.