WINNIPEG, MAN. – Merit Functional Foods has introduced Organic Peazazz C 850, a protein ingredient certified organic under the US Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program. Potential applications include protein bars, ready-to-drink beverages, ready-to-mix protein powder and dairy alternatives.

The ingredient, which contains a minimum of 85% protein, provides functional and nutritional benefits such as solubility, viscosity, texture improvement and a low sodium level, according to the company.

“Organic protein is undoubtedly more laborious as it requires stricter growing processes, stringent regulations and unique filtration processes to get it right,” said Ryan Bracken, co-chief executive officer of Winnipeg-based Merit. “For that reason, certified organic options are scarce in the market with limited availability, but because of the consumer demand for alternative protein sources, we have put in the work to make organic pea protein scalable, accessible and the highest quality to meet this growing market. Our unique membrane filtration process makes this premium option possible, meaning that now, organic protein tastes and functions better than ever before.”