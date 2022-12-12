WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) celebrated the Bakers’ Dozen Congressional Awards Ceremony virtually this year, allowing ABA members nationwide to tune in for the ceremony on Dec. 6. Recipients of the 2022 Bakers’ Dozen Award included Senator Mike Braum of Indiana and Representative Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st District.

“This year, the baking industry has continued to experience unprecedented challenges, however, the industry continues to be resilient and nimble,” said Lee Sanders, senior vice president of government relations and public affairs, ABA, at the virtual awards ceremony. “I’m grateful to be able to advocate and share the great stories of our industry’s innovation up on Capitol Hill and throughout the country.”

In addition to the Bakers’ Dozen awards, the ABA recognized the late Representative Jackie Walorski of Indiana’s second district, who died in a car crash this past August.

“She championed issues for the baking industry in new nutrition policy, and SNAP Choice,” Ms. Sanders said. “We wanted to take a moment to honor her service to the baking industry, Indiana and the country.”