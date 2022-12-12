LOS ANGELES — Christine Prociv has been promoted to chief commercial officer – retail at Aspire Bakeries. Ms. Prociv most recently was senior vice president of innovation and R&D since March 2021.

Ms. Prociv joined Aspire Bakeries (then known as Aryzta North America) in September 2019 as vice president of marketing and innovation. She was promoted to senior vice president of marketing, innovation and R&D in December 2020.

Prior to Aryzta she was co-founder and president of Innovation Station for eight years. Before founding Innovation Station she was an innovation consultant for PepsiCo and Insight to Action. Earlier, she was vice president of innovation at ConAgra Foods (now Conagra Brands, Inc.). Ms. Prociv spent 17 years at Kraft Foods in a variety of roles, including senior director of new product development and strategy and senior brand manager and category business director. Prior to Kraft, she was an associate brand manager at General Mills, Inc. She began her career as a financial analyst at Kidder Peabody.

She received a bachelor’s degree in economics at Barnard College in New York and a master’s degree in marketing and finance at Harvard Business School.