WINSLOW, MAINE — Gluten-free snack company Maine Crisp hired former board member Lewis Goldstein as the company’s new chief executive officer in November. Mr. Goldstein joins the company from cannabis production company Insa, where he was chief marketing officer. Earlier, Mr. Goldstein held roles as executive vice president of marketing at Organic Valley, vice president of marketing at Kiss My Face and director of licensing and merchandising at the Dr Pepper Snapple Group.

“I have always thrived on doing what people don’t expect a brand to do, and doing it in a way that makes consumers feel good, smile and fall in love with the brand,” Mr. Goldstein said. “I think of myself as a coach, motivating the team to dream about accomplishing more than they ever thought they could. What Karen (Getz, founder and president of the company) and the team have done to date is amazing and I am in awe of the products and company. We are going to connect the passion, hard work and delicious products that got us here to more consumers around the country through innovation, broader distribution and sharing our story.”

Mr. Goldstein’s first quarter as CEO has focused on strategic changes that are set to be announced in 2023, according to the company.

“As Maine Crisp looks to expand into several product categories, we felt that it was critical to bring in a CEO with both a strong CPG background and a bold strategic vision,” said Michael Ross, chairman of Maine Crisp. “We are confident that under Lewis’ leadership, Maine Crisp will evolve from a specialty cracker brand to a company that offers the delicious and nutritious benefits of buckwheat in multiple exciting categories to enhance the consumer experience.”