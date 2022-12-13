TRALEE, IRELAND – Kerry has introduced KerryNutri Guide, which measures food and beverages across a range of front-of-pack nutrition labeling systems. The online tool quantifies the nutrition score of products across 10 global nutrient profile models and guides users on how to improve scores.

Using data entered by the user, the tool calculates the product’s energy, saturated fat, sugar, fiber, protein and salt content and then displays the nutrient score of each input, showing areas that are close to or exceeding a regulatory or dietary threshold. KerryNutri Guide offers regional insights and uses the data to replicate on-pack labels used in the European Union, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. It displays what sugar taxes apply for each region for beverages, and it simulates what nutritional claims may be made on pack, such as whether the product is low in fat, sugar or salt or a source of fiber or protein.

“In the past five years we have witnessed the most significant increase in nutrition restrictions and tax implementations to tackle obesity in history,” said Albert McQuaid, global chief science and technology officer at Tralee-based Kerry. “Today over 40 countries worldwide use a front of pack nutrition label, and this can be challenging for companies who have products that are sold in multiple markets. KerryNutri Guide measures products against the various front-of-pack requirements while also demonstrating how improving the nutritional profile can improve their score.

“It can be incredibly challenging for companies who sell products into multiple countries to understand exactly how these labeling systems will appear on their product. Using KerryNutri Guide, we can innovate with customers to create products that meet challenges such as sugar taxes, sodium reduction targets, and comprehensive nutritional profile models. We have a broad range of technologies that can support reformulation as well as leading insights to support manufacturers in a challenging environment.”