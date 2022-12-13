THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods Inc. has finalized an agreement to acquire Papa Pita Bakery, a manufacturer of flat breads, tortillas, bagels, buns and English muffins. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Papa Pita’s primary brands include Papa Pita, Bubba’s Bagels, Great Grains and Maya’s Tortillas. Operating a 270,000-square-foot facility in West Jordan, Utah, the company also has a significant co-manufacturing business and direct-store-distribution in the Western United States.

“Papa Pita began as a family business and is an inspiring example of the American dream,” said A. Ryals McMullian, president and CEO, Flowers Foods. “Its leaders have grown the company strategically through product and category expansions. Additionally, its focus on exceptional product quality and operational excellence aligns strongly with the Flowers culture. Papa Pita has been an important co-manufacturer of Flowers products for many years, and I’m thrilled about the opportunity to realize manufacturing and distribution synergies, in addition to expanding our geographic reach and welcoming the passionate Papa Pita team to Flowers.”

Papa Pita will remain in its Utah facility, allowing Flowers to expand its foothold in the Western US. Flowers will fund the acquisition with cash-on-hand and existing credit facilities, the company stated.

“Our success has been a direct result of the dedication of our hard-working team members, their ability to think big about what’s possible, and a constant focus on how we can grow,” said Farzad Mohebbi, president and CEO, Papa Pita. “Flowers shares these same traits, making our partnership a great fit.”