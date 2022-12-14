CHICAGO — Oreo, a brand of Mondelez International, Inc., is launching gluten-free mint chocolate sandwich cookies in January 2023 as a permanent addition to the Oreo portfolio.

The sweet snack features two gluten-free chocolate Oreo wafers with mint crème sandwiched in between.

Oreo’s line of gluten-free sandwich cookies originally was announced in late 2020 and began rolling out in early 2021. Made using a blend of gluten-free flours, the product line features a Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) stamp of approval on every box.

The new mint chocolate flavor will be available nationwide wherever Oreo cookies are sold at the beginning of next year.