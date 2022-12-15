CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. has named Ann Mukherjee, chairwoman and chief executive officer of Pernod Ricard North America, to its board of directors, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Ms. Mukherjee has been with Pernod Ricard since December 2019. Earlier, she was global chief commercial officer and global chief marketing officer for S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., a multinational consumer product manufacturer. She also has held several senior positions with PepsiCo, Inc., including as president of Global Snacks Group and Global Insights, as well as senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Frito-Lay, Inc.

“We welcome Ann to our board and look forward to benefiting from her strong track record in leading and advising multinational consumer packaged goods companies,” said Dirk Van de Put, chairman and CEO of Mondelez International. “Her expertise in consumer insights, commercial execution and brand innovation will provide important perspective to our Board and team as we continue advancing our Vision 2030 strategy as a global snacking leader.”

Ms. Mukherjee’s appointment expands the size of Mondelez’s board of directors to 11 members.