SNAC International kicks off the first quarter of 2023 with its annual SNAXPO conference, a three-day event scheduled for March 19-21 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. Organizers expect more than 1,400 attendees and 160 exhibitors at this year’s show.

This year’s theme — Snax to the Max — continues the organization’s goal of providing the snack industry with insight on consumer trends and topics, along with new processing and packaging solutions, and the latest ingredients, seasonings and flavors. The educational program will include industry thought leaders and executives from snack brands and innovators who will share their views on the state of the snacking space.

“SNAXPO is the snacking industry’s only supply chain show,” said Christine Cochran, chief executive officer at SNAC International. “At a time when the industry is called on to both innovate and manage unparalleled supply chain challenges, the value proposition for a trade show dedicated to building, strengthening and expanding production for companies of all sizes has never been clearer. We are excited to see how the industry mobilizes to solve our modern problems. From automation to sustainable solutions, SNAXPO will offer all attendees the opportunity to build the company they need to compete.”

The conference will address current trends and challenges, according to David Walsh, vice president, membership and communications, SNAC International.

“This year we will discuss current and future trends, including functional snacks to meet holistic health goals, as well as cannabis in ingredients and what that means for the snack industry,” he said. “In addition, we will highlight new flavors and flavor combinations. Consumers are demanding more variety with a much larger interest in international flavors. SNAXPO will also address the supply chain disruptions that continue to impact our industry.”

SNAXPO 2023 features a mix of both traditional events and new concepts.

The annual Flavor Pavilion competition will take place on Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21. The Flavor Pavilion will feature the industry’s flavor and ingredient suppliers showcasing new flavors for attendees to sample and vote on. The Flavor of the Year winners will be announced at the SNAXPO Closing Party on Tuesday evening.

Looking to engage early-stage snack brands with the wider snack industry, SNAC International is debuting its Startups @ SNAXPO program at this year’s event.

“The Startups @ SNAXPO program is designed to help entrepreneurs utilize all that SNAXPO has to offer,” Mr. Walsh explained. “This includes accessing SNAC International’s network of contract manufacturers and co-packers and being paired with industry veterans to introduce them to key potential partners.”

SNAC has reserved 50 show tickets for attendees eligible for the Startups @ SNAXPO Incentive Program, which subsidizes travel costs for participants up to $1,000 and provides discounts on registration prices by more than 50%.

Show details, including the schedule, a list of exhibitors, sponsorship opportunities as well as registration and hotel booking can be found at www.snaxpo.com.