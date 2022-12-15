BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is adding NaviLens technology to the packaging of four cereal varieties in the United States to increase accessibility for blind and low vision consumers. Included in the packaging update are Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Special K Original, Rice Krispies and Crispix.

Kellogg began rolling out packaging with NaviLens accessibility features in the United Kingdom in 2022. Initially printed on Special K boxes, the company transitioned all other UK cereal brands to the new packaging throughout the year.

“The heart of Kellogg’s Better Days Promise ESG strategy is the advancement of sustainable and equitable access to food,” said Charisse Hughes, chief brand and advanced analytics officer at Kellogg. “We work hard to think outside the box to ensure our products are accessible to as many people as possible. Thanks to the hard work of our cross-functional teams, we’re able to adapt and leverage this technology to ensure we’re living by our purpose — to create a place at the table for everyone.”

NaviLens provides a high-contrast smart code comprised of colorful squares on a black background that consumers can detect and scan with the NaviLens and NaviLens GO apps. The apps can locate the smart codes from several feet away and help navigate consumers to the product. Using the apps, consumers can hear the name, package size, nutritional information and more details about the cereal in up to 36 different languages.

In addition to the packaging update, Kellogg has committed to adding NaviLens codes to all the company’s US-based corporate facilities by the end of 2023. The company’s business employee resource group Kapable, which focuses on increasing inclusion and accessibility for disabled employees, partnered with Kellogg’s Ready-To-Eat-Cereal business unit to spearhead the initiative. The co-chair of Kapable, Bethany Foor, a member of the Kellogg corporate affairs team and someone who has Usher syndrome — the leading cause of deaf-blindness — commented on the company’s efforts to increase inclusion.

“Despite my progressive loss in vision and hearing, I have managed to build a rich, fulfilling career at Kellogg,” Ms. Foor said. “The company lives its mission, is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion. I’m honored to be able to play a part in making some of Kellogg’s most iconic products more accessible, and grateful for my colleagues and our leaders who are helping us create better days for the blind and those with vision loss.”