NEW YORK — Bansk Group, a private investment firm focused on consumer brands, is acquiring a majority stake in Red’s All Natural, a brand of clean label frozen burritos and breakfast sandwiches. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, Red’s portfolio includes more than 20 frozen offerings that are free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. The products are produced in small batches at the company’s in-house manufacturing facility in North Sioux City, SD. They are sold in retailers across the United States, including Sprouts, Albertsons, Costco, Kroger, Publix, Target, and Walmart.

Upon completion of the transaction, Red’s will continue to be led by Mike Adair, founder and chief executive officer, who will retain a minority interest in the business. Mr. Adair will work with Bansk to boost consumer trial and expand distribution.

“With today’s consumers increasingly focused on clean, convenient eating options that offer dynamic flavor profiles, the frozen food market is ripe for disruption and Red’s is well positioned to capitalize on significant growth opportunities ahead,” said Brian O'Connor, senior partner and chief investment officer at Bansk Group. “As longtime investors in the food and beverage space, we believe brands that achieve superior taste coupled with clean, nutritious ingredients and convenient formats can achieve sustainable long-term brand differentiation, ultimately resulting in winning market share.”

Bansk Group was founded in 2019 and focuses on the food and beverage, beauty and personal care, consumer health and household products categories. Earlier this year it acquired Arcadia Consumer Healthcare and haircare brands Amika and Eva NYC.