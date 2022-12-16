LENZBURG, SWITZERLAND — The Hero Group sold Juvela, its gluten-free business in the United Kingdom, to S-Ventures, plc, a UK-based investment company focused on brands in the natural, wellness and food technology categories. Juvela’s bakery in Pontypool, Wales, was included in the acquisition.

"We are delighted to partner with the Hero Group and to add the Juvela business to our platform,” said Scott Livingston, founder and chief executive officer of S-Ventures. “We are excited about the opportunity this acquisition brings to drive substantial growth and value for all our shareholders.”

Juvela has been producing gluten-free products for more than 25 years. The brand was a created by Sweden-based Semper Foods in the 1980s and brought to the UK near the end of that decade. Juvela joined Hero Group in 2006 and now produces gluten-free breads, pastas, bakery mixes, cereals, pizza bases, biscuits and crackers.

Divesting of Juvela falls in line with Hero Group’s strategy to focus on its core businesses in the branded nutritional food products space.

“We are very pleased to have found an ideal home where Juvela can grow to its full potential alongside other similar companies,” said Rob Versloot, CEO of Hero Group. “The divestment is part of our company's long-term strategy and supports the Hero Group’s focus on its core categories of baby & toddler food and snacks, healthy snacks, and natural spreads to provide consumers with goodness of nature products."