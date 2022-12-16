Innophos released two ingredient solutions under its Levair brand. Levair Stabilize is designed to help bakers reduce waste by improving batter stability, while Levair Fortify helps improve volume and texture in high-protein baking applications.

“We are excited by the opportunity to launch a new line of baking solutions that builds on the decades of success we have had with our Levair Salp product,” said Chris Antal, strategic marketing manager at Innophos and brand leader on the Levair project. “As consumer trends reshape the baking industry, we are focused on developing solutions to the most urgent baking challenges that manufacturers face today.”

The introduction of both Levair Stabilize and Levair Fortify is part of the company’s strategic initiative to invest in the science of baking and to expand the Levair brand into a versatile portfolio of innovative baking solutions.

