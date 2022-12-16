KPM Analytics introduced a new version of its Chopin Technologies Alveolab functional and rheological dough analyzer that examines whole wheat doughs for all rheological characteristics: tenacity, extensibility, elasticity and baking strength. Bakers may use the Alveolab to evaluate the quality of incoming wheat flours, test new recipes and adjust processes to provide brand-consistent products, according to the company.

“Prior to this innovation, traditional alveographs, which blow an air bubble into dough to perform measurements according to industry standards, simply did not work with whole wheat doughs,” said Lionel Bernard, general manager of Chopin Technologies, a product line of KPM Analytics. “This is because bran particles tend to break the protein network, thus preventing bubble formation. After a long period of research, our experts perfected new protocols that enable the Alveolab to do what used to be impossible.”

The Alveolab is able to export data to users’ laboratory information management systems, which allow users to integrate results with data from other systems. The Alveolab is self-controlled with its own cooling system, automatic water injection, and automatic positioning, crushing and blowing of the dough patties.

(774) 399-0500 • www.kpmanalytics.com