ELGIN, ILL — Nuts and dried fruit processor John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has acquired the Just the Cheese brand from Specialty Cheese Company, Inc., Reeseville, Wis. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The Just the Cheese line features baked cheese snacks in bar and crisp formats. The products are sold at retail and online.

“The acquisition of Just the Cheese, which currently will not have a significant impact on our financial results, will provide us a product that expands our portfolio into new snacking categories,” said Jeffery T. Sanfilippo, chief executive officer. “Additionally, the assets and capabilities acquired will be complimentary to our existing product portfolio and are expected to lead to exciting innovation opportunities.”