VANCOUVER, BC. – AgriForce plans to make its Un(Think) Awakened flour available commercially early in 2023. The launch will focus on bakeries in Canada and the United States with a direct-to-consumer launch following.

A patent-pending process creates germinated flour that is more nutritious and easier to digest with two times the protein of regular wheat flour, according to AgriForce. The sprouting process increases the bioavailability of vitamins and minerals, allowing them to be absorbed by the body while changing the amount of fiber in the whole grains.

“Consumers are eager for products that offer enhanced nutritional value and better digestion, and no product currently on the market matches Awakened Flour’s nutritional and flavor profile,” said Ruiz Jimenez, general manager for the Un(Think) Food Co. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to begin our relationship with bakeries, restaurants and other B-to-B customers throughout North America.”