NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Wholesale baking manufacturer Highland Baking Co. is expanding its facility in Spartanburg County, SC, to accommodate an increase in demand. The Illinois-based company specializes in providing custom bread to national and international restaurant chains.

The $35 million investment will add a new production line to the current facility and create the possibility to build another production line in the future. Approximately 80 new jobs will be added to the company with the expansion and construction is expected to be completed by October 2023.

The Spartanburg facility currently produces 17 different varieties of bread, which it distributes to wholesale customers on the East Coast of the United States as well as customers in Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and South America.

“Our home in Spartanburg, SC, has been a central part of our success over the last decade,” said Stu Rosen, chief executive officer of Highland Baking Co. “This additional investment demonstrates not only our belief in the business moving forward, but our confidence in the staff of our Spartanburg bakery and the community in which it resides.”

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Spartanburg County a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to support the county’s costs with site preparation and building improvements.