ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Eaglestone Equipment, a custom manufacturer of industrial food processing equipment, sorting and conveyor solutions, expanded its leadership team with the addition of Amy Estrada as business development manager. She joins the company alongside Arthur Mrumlinski, who was named applications engineer.

Ms. Estrada previously was the process engineering manager at Rademaker Systems Integration, where she managed integration projects and established division-wide procedures and standards. Before that, she organized multi-vendor and multi-million-dollar bakery production system projects as a project engineer for Dunbar Systems. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving business growth and leading Eaglestone’s marketing efforts.

Mr. Mrumlinski also joins Eaglestone from Rademaker Systems Integration, where he was a project engineer. He brings experience as the senior lead estimator of major accounts for Benda Manufacturing, where he created AutoCAD drawings of large conveyor systems and machinery layouts for the bakery, packaging and palletizing industries. As Eaglestone’s applications engineer, his duties will include sales and concept engineering, project administration and coordination, along with AutoCAD drafting and design.

“Amy brings a new energy to our team, and her extensive background in engineering, team leadership, project coordination and business development makes her the perfect fit to support and expand our business,” said Carmen Sammauro, president of Eaglestone Equipment. “Art is an organized and motivated team member with a strong background in AutoCAD and Microsoft Applications who will help us continue to provide exceptional customer support and service.”