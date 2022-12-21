OSLO, NORWAY — Orkla Foods Europe entered an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in Khell-Food Kft., the largest producer of ready-made sandwiches and baguettes in the Hungarian market.

Khell-Food was established in 1992 and distributes nationwide from a production facility outside Budapest. The products are mainly sold under the company’s own brand.

“We have achieved success in corresponding categories in the Czech Republic and Slovakia and will continue to build on this experience,” said Paul Jordahl, chief executive officer of Orkla Foods Europe. “This acquisition is also in line with Orkla’s strategy to grow within the Out of Home channels.”

The purchase of Khell-Food will be carried out by Orkla Foods Česko a Slovensko (CaS), which is part of Orkla Foods Europe. CaS is already established in the Hungarian market through its subsidiary Hamé Hungary.

Khell-Food’s seller is founder Zoltán Kelényi, who will continue as CEO of the company. Khell-Food has experienced 11% annual sales growth from 2017 to 2021, and in 2021 had a turnover of around NOK 85 million based on the current exchange rate.