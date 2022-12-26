NEW CAMBRIA, KAN. — Regeneratively-grown flour company Farmer Direct Foods, a brand of Overland Park, Kan.-based Heirloom Brands, is expanding distribution. Farmer Direct Foods’ whole grain flours will be available at Balls Foods Stores across the Kansas City metro area, including select Price Chopper and Hen House Market locations.

“Hen House and Price Chopper have always been at the top of our list for potential retail partners,” said Hayley Eckert, vice president of strategy and sales. “Their commitment to the national Buy Fresh Buy Local program and supporting Kansas farmers makes this partnership a natural fit, and we’re excited to see how the product performs on shelves. Consumers are telling us they are interested in supporting a more sustainable supply chain. We believe there’s a demand for a sustainable choice in the artisan baking category at Balls Food Stores and we’re thrilled to be working with such a forward-thinking retailer.”

In November, the company’s whole white wheat and whole red wheat flours became available in-store at West Coast grocery chain Smart & Final. Farmer Direct Foods specializes in flours grown using minimally disruptive regenerative practices. Every product can be traced back to the wheat fields from which they were sourced, according to the company.

“In addition to enabling our partners to offer premium local flour, it’s also important for us to be a valuable ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) resource,” said Tim Webster, chairman and chief executive officer of Heirloom Brands. “Given the current state of climate change, we have an ethical responsibility to produce wheat and flour products sustainably and support our partners who share these values.”