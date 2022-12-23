RENO, NEV. — Mary’s Gone Crackers, a manufacturer of certified organic, gluten-free, kosher, non-GMO crackers, is expanding into Canada with its launch into more than 10 Canadian grocery chains, including Loblaws, Metro, No Frills, Save on Foods, London Drugs and Safeway.

“Being able to offer our products in Canada has opened so many doors for Mary’s as a company, and we are excited to continue to deliver our snacks to even more consumers,” said Jason Galante, vice president of sales at Mary’s Gone Crackers, which is a subsidiary of Kameda, USA, Inc. “Our mission is to provide nutritious yet delicious flavors for a healthier planet — and we can’t wait to see Mary’s products continue to find their way onto shelves and into homes, in both the US and Canada.”

Founded in 2004, Mary’s Gone Crackers makes products that are available nationally at natural, specialty and mainstream grocery and club stores. The company’s products also are exported to Canada, Mexico, the European Union and Australia.

Earlier this year,

cookie product line to include many natural grocery retailers in the United States. The Kookies, which are organic and made using non-GMO and gluten-free ingredients, are still available in the original cinnamon, honey and chocolate flavors. The company also launched Mary’s Gone Cheezee, a line of plant-based crackers.