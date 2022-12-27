BUFFALO, NY. — Father Sam’s Bakery, a baker of pita bread and tortillas, will invest $8.6 million to add a third tortilla production line at its plant in Buffalo, according to Buffalo Business First.

The 45-year-old baked foods manufacturer is expected to add 16,875 square feet to its existing 38,500-square-foot manufacturing plant, BBF said. The company currently makes pita pocket bread, flavored wraps and flour tortillas for distribution to foodservice and retail outlets

The expansion is expected to add 12 jobs, the news outlet noted.