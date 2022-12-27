ROME, ITALY — Italian flour companies will highlight the best in organic flour at the Winter Fancy Food Show, scheduled for Jan. 15-17, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The companies are part of the European Union (EU) initiative, “Pure Flour from Europe: Your Organic and Sustainable Choice!” which aims to promote the organic foods made by member countries.

The Italian Association of Millers (ITALMOPA) has partnered with the European Commission to lead the initiative.

ITALMOPA is an industrial flour association of the EU and represents 82 four milling companies across Italy who produce soft and durum wheat for a variety of baked goods. Its “Pure Flour from Europe” campaign is intended for US and Canadian markets and runs through 2024.

Flour companies including Molina Casillo, Molina Grassi and Molino De Vita will showcase their organic lines to buyers from retailers, manufacturers and restaurants. Offerings will include organic soft wheat flour and organic durum wheat semolina.

“Europe has strict laws protecting the quality of its agricultural products and a proud tradition of milling expertise which make for exceptional certified organic flours that meet most any culinary need,” said Andrea Valente, president of ITALMOPA. “Our organic flours and semolina are made with only high-quality grains grown to strict pesticide-free standards and nourished by the earth and sky. Quality and sustainability have always been central to our members’ efforts.”

The flours can be seen at Booth No. 2267.