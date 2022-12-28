CHICAGO — ADM’s efforts in diversity and inclusion were recognized by the Financial Times, which placed it 15th overall on the ranking of 850 European companies and 2nd in the food and beverages sector for the 2023 study.

“At ADM, we know that having an inclusive culture allows us to cultivate innovation, which is integral to our success, and we’re proud that we’ve developed a culture that promotes diversity, equity and inclusion in all roles and at all levels of the organization,” said Jennifer Weber, chief people and diversity officer at ADM. “We are delighted that our efforts have been recognized with this award, and see it as a testament to our values, and the continuing commitment of our colleagues to create a workplace and culture where all colleagues globally feel they belong.”

The Financial Times partners with Statista for this annual ranking. The list is compiled based on research assessing more than 100,000 employees’ perceptions of companies’ success in promoting diversity across the European continent, and only companies with a written policy on diversity and inclusion, or a public commitment to diversity, were considered for the list. The survey was conducted using online access panels, consisting of representative samples of the workforce in 16 countries.

ADM said diversity, equity and inclusion starts from the leadership team. One of the ADM leadership’s expected behaviors is to “create the environment for diversity, equity and inclusion to strengthen us.” This is part of colleagues’ goals, and the company provides annual training on DE&I to all employees.

ADM has signed a pledge to reach senior leadership gender parity by 2030, and 25% senior leadership gender parity by 2025.