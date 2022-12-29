PARMA, ITALY — Jennifer Jorgensen has been named president and chief executive officer of the Back to Nature brand. The brand was acquired earlier this month by Barilla Group from B&G Foods, Inc.

Ms. Jorgensen joins Back to Nature from General Mills, Inc., where she has spent the past 28 years. Most recently, she was vice president and general manager of cereal. Other roles at General Mills included vice president and global chief marketing officer of Häagen-Dazs, marketing director and general manager for the Small Planet Foods division, senior brand manager of Pillsbury cookies, senior brand manager of convenience stores, and various other marketing and finance roles. Prior to General Mills she was a senior associate at Deloitte for three years.

She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Boston College and a master’s degree in business administration with a focus in marketing and finance at the University of Minnesota — Carlson School of Management.

“Jennifer is an incredible strategic leader that brings over 25 years of CPG expertise in marketing, finance, and general management across multiple international markets,” Barilla said. “She has worked on iconic brands in the bakery category as well as startups during her experience at General Mills. Jennifer is a champion for diversity and inclusion, which will be critical in building our future team. Her leadership in this acquisition is part of our long-term ambition to build a strong multi-brand bakery platform in the United States, where we are already market leader in the crispbread category with Wasa.”