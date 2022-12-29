BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co., which earlier this year suspended all imports of its products and suspended investment and support for its international brands, including advertising and promotions in Russia, has divested its operations in Russia to a local Russian company, Chernogolovka.

“We only continued producing essential staple foods locally as we were mindful of not increasing the risk of food shortages for the local population,” said Kris Bahner, a spokesperson for Kellogg. “The Kellogg business in Russia represents less than 1% of net sales, however due to recent events, sustaining our operations has become untenable. As a result, we have made the decision to divest our operations in Russia to a local Russian company, Chernogolovka.”

Ms. Bahner said the company’s primary goal as it exits the Russian market is “to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees.”

The sale is subject to several local government regulatory approvals, Ms. Bahner said.