AMERICAN FORK, UTAH — Built Brands, a manufacturer and distributor of protein and energy products, has introduced a new bar: white chocolate peppermint granola. Each 1.76-oz bar contains 15 grams of protein, 7 grams of sugar and 150 calories.

In addition to the new bar, Built Brands has brought back two flavors: coconut brownie and cookie dough.

In November, Built Brands unveiled a new ad campaign designed to drive awareness and consumer trial across the brand’s more than 20 varieties. The “You’ve Gotta Try This” campaign encourages consumers to reach for Built when they need to feel “empowered, healthy and rewarded.”