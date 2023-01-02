MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is expanding its cereal portfolio in the new year with the addition of Lucky Charms S’mores cereal and Hot Wheels Cereal.

Available beginning in January, Lucky Charms S’mores will feature graham pieces, chocolate-flavored cereal pieces and marshmallows in the classic Lucky Charms shapes.

Hot Wheels Cereal features “fruity flavored” corn puff cereal with marshmallows showing lightning bolt, flame and star designs. Consumers can collect four different box styles to build customizable race cars and a Hot Wheels town by cutting materials out of the boxes.