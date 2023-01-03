BOULDER, COLO. — Protein bar company ONE Brands is entering a partnership with online fitness brand Xponential+, a live platform of Xponential Fitness, to offer consumers a chance to win free online workout classes. The promotion will run through Feb. 28.

At participating retail locations, the purchase of a single ONE Brands bar will give consumers access to a two-month, $59 value subscription to the fitness platform. The purchase of a four pack of ONE Brands bars will give consumers access to a six-month, $179 value subscription. Prizes can be redeemed at OneBarRewards.com with proof of a receipt of purchase.

Xpontential+ provides an online platform for subscribers to access a variety of workouts from different fitness brands.

“We at ONE Brands are thrilled to start the new year off in partnership with Xponential+,” said Eric Clawson, general manager, ONE Brands. “We are committed to helping consumers achieve their health and fitness goals as they enter 2023. Through this partnership, fans of ONE Brands will benefit from access to top-tier fitness classes from leading brands like YogaSix, Club Pilates and more that are available on demand and that best fit individual fitness goals.”