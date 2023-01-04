MADISON, CONN. — Goodman Gluten Free, a manufacturer of gluten-free, dairy-free, peanut-free and soy-free baked foods, has entered the brown-and-serve dinner rolls category.

The company’s new Brown & Serve Dinner Rolls come six to a package and heat to golden brown in just seven minutes, according to the company.

“We were impressed by recent results of the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) ‘Staying Strong With Family Meals’ Barometer, an important FMI consumer survey that tracks family meal behaviors,” said Bob Goodman, founder and chief executive officer of Goodman Gluten Free. “Data showed 87% of consumers are cooking with their families the same amount or more than before the pandemic. At the same time, survey data showed meal preparation time is getting quicker. The dinner roll is a family meal staple, and our Brown & Serve Dinner Rolls enhance the family meal occasion quickly and conveniently.”

Mr. Goodman said the rolls already are in two major supermarket chains and “are selling well, including robust reorders.”

“We believe sales will continue to grow as large numbers of consumers now work from home and increasingly eat at home,” he said.

In addition to rolls, Goodman Gluten Free bakes bread, brownies, cookies, cupcakes, muffins, pies and snack cakes.